Dr. Andy Khawaja, CEO of the leading online payment solutions provider Allied Wallet, was recognized at a star-studded charity event held in Monaco on May 23rd, 2017 at Louis II Stadium.

The STAR Team is a charitable sports organization that has been recognized by the Monegasque government for its efforts in helping underprivileged children.

Dr. Andy Khawaja and his online payment solutions company, Allied Wallet, have been a long-time supporter of this charity and proudly donate to this ambitious objective.

On May 23rd, just a few days before the 75th Monaco Grand Prix, many familiar faces joined for a football match. Amongst these faces were stars of football, skiing, cycling, and Formula 1 racing. Prince Albert II led the AS Star Team against Felippe Massa and his "Piloti" drivers team.

Dr. Andy Khawaja was recognized at the event for his contribution and support, and each jersey was boldly adorned with his company logo across the front.

"I'm so proud to support such a good cause along with Allied Wallet," said Dr. Khawaja, "…this event always brings together so much talent from different areas of expertise. But we stand together for one common goal, to provide a better future for the children. I will always support that."

This was World Stars Football Match Monaco's 25th year and proved to be another successful event with its support from Dr. Andy Khawaja, Prince Albert II, Hublot, Claudio Ranieri, Claudio Chiapucci, William Gallas, and many more.

