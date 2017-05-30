Orascom Development Holding AG: Vollzug der Dekotierung der Egyptian Depositary Receipts

Orascom Development Holding AG: Vollzug der Dekotierung der Egyptian Depositary Receipts

Altdorf/Kario, 30. Mai 2017 - Nach Erteilung der Dekotierungsgenehmigung durch das Listing Committee der ägyptischen Börse Egyptian Exchange (EGX) am 24. Mai 2017 hat Orascom Development Holding (ODH) die zuvor angekündigte Dekotierung der Egyptian Depositary Receipts (EDRs) erfolgreich vollzogen. Die Mehrheit der EDR-Inhaber hat ihre EDR in ODH-Aktien, mit denen zuvor die EDR unterlegt waren, umgetauscht. Nur ca. 9.9% der insgesamt 189'123'620 EDR wurden der Gesellschaft zum Rückkauf angedient, dies zu einem Preis von EGP 5.25 (CHF 0.29) je EDR bzw. CHF 5.79 pro ODH-Aktie (20 EDR sind durch eine ODH-Aktie unterlegt). Die ODH-Aktien sind weiterhin an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert.

Über Orascom Development Holding

Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen, Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in Sieben Ländern (Ägypten, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan zehn Destinationen: Fünf in Ägypten (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi, Byoum und Harram City), The Cove in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Salalah Beach in Oman, Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz. Die Aktien von Orascom Development Holding sind an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert.

Kontakt für Investoren: Sara El Gawahergy Head of Investor Relations Tel: +202 246 18961 Tel: +41 418 74 17 11 Email: ir@orascomdh.com Kontakt für Medien: Philippe Blangey Partner Dynamics Group AG Tel: +41 432 68 32 35 Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch

