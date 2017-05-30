I. Production

II. Domestic sales

III. Exports



TOKYO, May 30, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for April 2017 are summarized below.I. Productionhttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_MazdaApr17Production.JPG1. Domestic ProductionMazda's total domestic production volume in April 2017 decreased 6.0 % year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.Domestic production of key models in April 2017CX-5: 33,402 units (up 25.4% year on year)Mazda3 (Axela): 16,180 units (down 13.8% year on year)CX-3: 10,041 units (up 10.3% year on year)2. Overseas ProductionMazda's overseas production volume in April 2017 increased 14.4% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.Overseas production of key models in April 2017Mazda3: 20,846 units (down 4.9% year on year)Mazda6: 5,604 units (up 153.5% year on year)CX-4: 5,255 units (up 1282.9% year on year)II. Domestic saleshttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_MazdaApr17DomesticSales.JPGMazda's total domestic sales volume in April 2017 decreased 1.4% year on year due to decreased sales of commercial vehicles. Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 4.0% (down 0.4 points year on year), with a 2.3% share of the micro mini segment (down 0.1 points year on year) and a 3.4% total market share (down 0.3 points year on year).Domestic sales of key models in April 2017CX-5: 2,237 units (up 75.0% year on year)Mazda2 (Demio): 2,047 units (down 41.5% year on year)Mazda3 (Axela): 1,591 units (up 37.3% year on year)III. Exportshttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_MazdaApr17Exports.JPGMazda's export volume in April 2017 decreased 4.2% year on year, reflecting decreased shipments to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.Exports of key models in April 2017CX-5: 30,508 units (up 19.9% year on year)Mazda3: 15,257 units (down 11.5% year on year)CX-3: 9,168 units (up 12.6% year on year)