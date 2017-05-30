

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The U.S. dollar rose to near 2-week highs of 1.1122 against the euro, 0.9794 against the Swiss franc and 0.7416 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1163, 0.9773 and 0.7438, respectively.



Against the pound,the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback advanced to 4-day highs of 1.2794, 0.7035 and 1.3477 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2839, 0.7054 and 1.3449, respectively.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.08 against the euro, 0.99 against the franc, 0.72 against the aussie, 1.24 against the pound, 0.69 against the kiwi and 1.37 against the loonie.



