Toyota City, Japan, May 30, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation announces its production, domestic sales, and export results for April 2017, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd., and Hino Motors, Ltd.April 2017 Resultshttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_ToyotaApril2017Results.JPGApril 2017 Key Points (year-on-year)Production in JapanToyota- First increase in two monthsDaihatsu- Twelfth consecutive month of increaseHino- Third consecutive month of increaseToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- First increase in two monthsSales in JapanToyota- Sixth consecutive month of increase- Lexus vehicle sales totaled 3,050 units (32.4 percent decrease)- Minivehicle sales totaled 2,370 units (28.5 percent increase)- 50.3 percent share of market excluding minivehicles (2.7 percentage point decrease)- 32.5 percent share of market including minivehicles (2.8 percentage point decrease)Daihatsu- First increase in five months- Minivehicle sales totaled approximately 44,500 units (20.1 percent increase); first increase in six months- 34.1 percent share of minivehicle market (1.0 percentage point increase)Hino- First decrease in six months- Standard truck sales totaled approximately 1,500 units (23.7 percent decrease); first decrease in six months- 31.7 percent share of the truck(1) market (7.0 percentage point decrease)Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino- Sixth consecutive month of increase- 46.5 percent share of market including minivehicles (1.5 percentage point decrease)ExportsToyota- First increase in two months; due to increased exports to North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, and AfricaDaihatsu- Daihatsu had one unit of export.Hino- Decreased; due to decreased exports to North America, Oceania, the Middle East, and AfricaToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- First increase in two monthsProduction Outside of JapanToyota- First decrease in four months; due to decreased production in North America, Asia, Australia, and AfricaDaihatsu- Twelfth consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in IndonesiaHino- Thirteenth consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in AsiaToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- First decrease in six monthsYear to Date (January 1 to April 30, 2017)http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_ToyotaApril2017YTD.JPG(1) Maximum loading capacity of four tons or more; excluding imported trucks