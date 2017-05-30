

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L, RYAAY) reported profit - all attributable to equity holders of parent- of 1.32 billion euros or 104.64 euro cent for the year ended March 31, 2017 compared to 1.56 billion euros or 115.63 euro cent, prior year. Excluding the exceptional accounting gain of 317.5 million euros on the sale of Aer Lingus shareholding in prior fiscal year, fiscal 2017 profit after tax improved 6% year-over-year. Excluding the prior year gain, earnings per share increased 14%.



Fiscal year total operating revenues - continuing operations - was 6.65 billion euros compared to 6.54 billion euros, a year ago. The company said the combination of a 13% cut in average fares, coupled with Year 3 of the 'Always Getting Better' (AGB) programme delivered 13% traffic growth to 120 million customers, and a load factor of 94%.



Looking forward, Ryanair said, it is cautiously guiding an 8% increase in fiscal 2018 net profit to a range of 1.40 to 1.45 billion euros. The company noted that investors should be wary of the risk of negative Brexit developments, or any repeat of previous year's security events at European cities, which could damage consumer confidence, close-in bookings, and the announced fiscal 2018 guidance.



The Board has approved a further 600 million euros share buyback which will start current week and, subject to market conditions, be completed by the end of October.



