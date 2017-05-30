

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The yen rose to a 7-week high of 141.82 against the pound, from yesterday's closing value of 142.82.



The yen advanced to near 2-week highs of 123.25 against the euro and 113.17 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 124.20 and 113.79, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the yen climbed to near 2-week highs of 110.77 and 82.23 from yesterday's closing quotes of 111.26 and 82.76, respectively.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen rose to 1-week highs of 77.99 and 82.22 from yesterday's closing quotes of 78.45 and 82.65, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 138.00 against the pound, 121.00 against the euro, 110.00 against the franc, 108.00 against the greenback, 81.00 against the aussie, 76.00 against the kiwi and 80.00 against the loonie.



