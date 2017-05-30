JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- Randgold Resources Limited (LSE: RRS) (NASDAQ: GOLD)

RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED

Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands

Reg. No. 62686

LSE Trading Symbol: RRS

NASDAQ Trading Symbol: GOLD

("Randgold Resources" or the "Company")

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS ACQUISITION OF ORDINARY SHARES

Jersey, Channel Islands, 29 May 2017 - In accordance with DTR. 3.1 of the United Kingdom Listing Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Randgold Resources notifies that:

(i) Safiatou Ba-N'Daw, a non-executive director of the Company, purchased 32 ordinary shares of the Company on 26 May 2017, at a price of £ 72.50 per share; and (ii) Jeanine Mabunda Lioko, a non-executive director of the Company, purchased 57 ordinary shares of the Company on 26 May 2017, at a price of £ 72.50 per share.

The above shares were acquired by Mrs Ba-N'Daw and Mrs Mabunda Lioko pursuant to the Company's dividend reinvestment scheme for directors and senior employees.

Safiatou Ba-N'Daw's shareholding in the Company is now 4 542 Shares or 0.005% of the current issued share capital of the Company and Jeanine Mabunda Lioko's shareholding in the Company is now 6 957 Shares or 0.007% of the current issued share capital of the Company.

RANDGOLD RESOURCES ENQUIRIES: Chief Executive Financial Director Investor & Media Relations Mark Bristow Graham Shuttleworth Kathy du Plessis +44 788 071 1386 +44 1534 735 333 +44 20 7557 7738 +44 779 775 2288 +44 779 7711338 Email: randgold@dpapr.com

