ProPhotonix Delivers over 100,000 Laser Modules for Robotic Guidance Application

(Salem, New Hampshire, May 30, 2017) ProPhotonix Limited (OTC: STKR; AIM: PPIX), a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, is pleased to announce that it has now delivered more than 100,000 custom laser diode modules designed specifically for obstacle detection in a robotic guidance application.

Robotic guidance applications, the term used for autonomous mobile robots employing vision systems to direct and redirect a robot, require laser modules to be both compact and robust. Long lifetimes are also important as replacing laser modules can be costly. Critical to ProPhotonix' success in this application is the ability to meet a number of demanding requirements of the laser beam to ensure successful obstacle detection.

As a leading supplier of laser diodes as well as a laser modules manufacturer, ProPhotonix is well positioned to identify the most suitable laser diode to meet the customer's optical requirements. The company's ability to design an optimal optical system and manufacture laser module parts in house ensures that the tight tolerances required are reliably and consistently achieved.

Commenting on these laser modules sales, Jeremy Lane, Managing Director of ProPhotonix Limited UK, said - "This is an excellent example of how ProPhotonix works with OEMs to understand the key requirements for their application and then utilizes its strengths and experience to design a cost effective custom solution to consistently deliver on those requirements. The volume of sales in this instance is a good indicator of the suitability and reliability of the laser module."

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio (formerly OCLARO), Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's web site at www.prophotonix.com.

