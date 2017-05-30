Optical Beat Interference mitigation provides MSOs ability to scale fiber broadband without boxing them in with the need for centralized cabinet expense

ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), a leading provider of next-generation open networking solutions, today announced its Radio Frequency over Glass (RFoG) solution with Optical Beat Interference (OBI) mitigation technology. This RFoG solution accelerates an MSO's FTTH initiatives by supporting the reuse of existing CATV assets within both the headend and home. This greatly extends the return on investment cycle while smoothing the transition from hybrid fiber coax and CATV-based triple play to Gigabit FTTH and IPTV-ready deployment models. As RFoG deployments increase in density, the likelihood of OBI occurring greatly increases. OBI is caused by simultaneous upstream optical transmissions by multiple cable modems leading to impaired reception at all upstream frequencies impacting key applications like voice, live video and social media.

"The need to support reliable voice and ultra-fast broadband is key to securing lucrative triple play revenues for MSOs in a changing competitive landscape," said Erik Keith, principal analyst, GlobalData. "As MSOs look to build out their fiber infrastructure to support rich video content, ADTRAN RFoG OBI solutions allow them to deliver the requisite customer experience while accelerating FTTH service by reliably reusing their existing RF infrastructure."

ADTRAN offers an extensive set of rapidly deployable RFoG solutions that feature an OBI mitigation MicroNode that uniquely does not require new centralized cabinet construction, which can often be delayed by right of way and power sourcing issues. This scalable ADTRAN RFoG OBI solution provides a distributed approach to OBI mitigation that smooths the transition to FTTH networks and IPTV-based triple play services.

"By deploying our MicroNodes, ADTRAN cable MSO customers are afforded a more simplified approach to OBI mitigation and FTTH expansion, one that is compatible with both 1G and 10G EPON and transparent to the existing CATV assets like in-home set top boxes," said Hossam Salib, vice president of cable and wireless strategy at ADTRAN. "MSOs are not only looking for these critical RFoG advantages, but demand an OBI mitigation that avoids constructing centralized cabinets that delay time-to-market and require a large amount of up front capital. The ADTRAN RFoG solution is the next evolution as we continue to expand our presence within the cable MSO access network."

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc. is a leading global provider of networking and communications equipment. ADTRAN's products enable voice, data, video and Internet communications across a variety of network infrastructures. ADTRAN solutions are currently in use by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations, and millions of individual users worldwide. For more information, please visit www.adtran.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170529005037/en/

Contacts:

Witz Communications for ADTRAN

Jas McDonald, 919-435-9115

jas@witzcommunications.com