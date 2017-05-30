Mobidiag Ltd, a Finnish molecular diagnostics company, today announced the expansion of its distribution agreement with PerkinElmer's Wallac Oy subsidiary to include distribution of the Amplidiag product line in Israel and several countries in Africa. The Amplidiag product line, including in vitro diagnostic tests and compatible systems for the detection of gastrointestinal infections, is now distributed in Botswana, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Uganda and Israel.

"Since January 2017 Amplidiag's product line has been available outside of Europe, and more specifically in South Africa through a distribution agreement with PerkinElmer. The relationship has been very successful since then and as a result we are extending the agreement to speed up our sales coverage in Africa and also to enter the Middle East diagnostics market. We are very pleased that PerkinElmer will continue to support us in our endeavor with its acknowledged expertise and worldwide leadership in the field of diagnostics," said Tuomas Tenkanen, CEO at Mobidiag.

The agreement is effective immediately and covers all Amplidiag IVD tests (Amplidiag H. pylori+ClariR, Amplidiag Stool Parasites, Amplidiag CarbaR+VRE, Amplidiag C. difficile+027, Amplidiag Bacterial GE and upcoming Amplidiag Viral GE and Amplidiag CarbaR+MCR) as well as the Amplidiag Easy system.

About Amplidiag products

Amplidiag assays are innovative multiplex tests for the detection of gastrointestinal infections. They allow screening of panels of the most relevant gastrointestinal pathogens. Based on well-established real-time PCR technology, they ensure optimal performance, suitability for high-volume screening use and cost-effectiveness in mid-sized to large laboratory settings. In addition, Mobidiag allows process automation from sample extraction to PCR set-up with the Amplidiag Easy system.

About Mobidiag Ltd

Established in 2000, Mobidiag develops innovative solutions to advance the diagnosis of infectious diseases and serves the European clinical diagnostics market since 2008. Mobidiag is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Mobidiag addresses both high to medium volume screening with the new Amplidiag Easy platform, bringing the Amplidiag suite further by automating the workflow from sample to results, and the upcoming Novodiag platform associated panels for a fully automated solution and suitable for smaller volumes and labs. Visit www.mobidiag.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170529005167/en/

Contacts:

Mobidiag Ltd

Tuomas Tenkanen, +358 505534980

tuomas.tenkanen@mobidiag.com