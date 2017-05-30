Constellium to showcase its innovative aluminium solutions at the Automotive Engineering Expo 2017

AMSTERDAM, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellium N.V. (NYSE and Euronext Paris: CSTM) will exhibit its latest portfolio of innovative aluminium solutions for the automotive industry at the Automotive Engineering Expo 2017 in Nuremberg on May 30-31, 2017.

The latest innovations to be showcased include Constellium HSA6', a new high-strength alloy for extruded parts, and Securalex® HS selected by the International OEM Exhibition Advisory Board as "Innovation Star 2017" for its unique properties of combining increased strength and crash resistance to improve passenger safety. Constellium will also offer visitors the possibility to enter an interactive Virtual Reality experience, allowing them to explore its broad range of products for the automotive industry.

Constellium has been expanding its automotive offer of both extruded and rolled products thanks to its focus on innovation, in close partnership with customers. As part of the Automotive Engineering Expo, Constellium will be giving the two following presentations:

Stefan Kempa , Senior Engineer R&D at Constellium, Laser-remote weldable monolithic aluminium alloy opens new opportunities in car body engineering ( May 31 st , at 10:45am , Automotive Engineering Congress)

, Senior Engineer R&D at Constellium, ( , at , Automotive Engineering Congress) Olivier Rebuffet, Automotive R&D Project Manager at Constellium, Crash alloy development for the automotive market ( May 30 th, at 3:15pm , Presentation Arena)

Constellium's booth is located in Hall 12, booth 12-220.

For additional information on the event visit https://www.automotive-engineering-expo.com

