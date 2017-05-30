Casa Systems to Showcase the Next Generation of Network Solutions for the Ultra Broadband Era at ANGA COM

Introduction of new 10G Passive Optical Network (PON) and IP solutions boost network capacities that pave the way for new revenue streams; Casa experts to discuss next generation of cable technologies during panels

ANDOVER, Massachusetts, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Casa Systems, a worldwide leader in next-generation distributed and virtualized architectures in mobile, fixed broadband and cable access networks, today announced the launch of its new Passive Optical Network (PON) and IP Network solutions keeping service providers on track to cost-effectively deliver next generation services. Casa will showcase innovative cable, fixed and mobile solutions that enable more efficient delivery of multi-gigabit services, provide opportunities for revenue growth and explore new converged architectures at ANGA COM from May 30 - June 1 in Cologne, Germany, inHall 7, Booth H11. Also, Casa's cable product and solution experts will participate in panels that explore cable network virtualization and the realities of distributed access architectures at this year's event.

As demand on networks continues to grow, service providers need more flexible, scalable and affordable solutions. Casa Systems' new PON and IP Network portfolios provide a range of software, hardware / software, and virtualized products that deliver the performance and scale service providers require.

Casa Systems' 10G PON Network Portfolio

Casa's 10G EPON portfolio includes both centralized and distributed PON solutions for optimum flexibility and performance. The portfolio includes EPON OLT and ONU network elements, including an end-to-end DPoE (DOCSIS Provisioning over Ethernet) system for seamless integration and common management of existing networks.

Casa's GPON portfolio includes solutions for centralized or distributed OLTs in a flexible range of chassis-based and virtualized components, as well as ONTs. The portfolio is designed to evolve smoothly and support PON, XGPON, XGS-PON and NG-PON2.

Casa Systems' IP Network Portfolio

Casa Systems' Networking Software, Cassini ' NetOS runs routing, switching, security and subscriber management over state-of-the-art industry standard compact footprint hardware. Designed for service provider networks, Cassini extends Casa's proven and robust network management solutions to wide area networks (WANs) and data centers.

Casa Systems' Rialto Service Provider Edge Router runs Cassini NetOS on a terabit-scale 1RU platform, providing an affordable and highly scalable solution for intra-data center L2 switching, data center inter-connect, and provider-edge routing. The Rialto Service Provider Edge Router is designed to bring data center economics to the WAN, outpacing the performance of legacy purpose-built hardware / software solutions while providing disruptive cost advantages for service providers from reduced space, energy and cabling requirements.

AxyomTM Broadband Network Gateway (BNG) provides enhanced subscriber and session management and Layer 2 / Layer 3 routing for xDSL or FTTX access technologies. Deployable at the network edge, or in a centralized cloud environment, the Axyom BNG increases flexibility and scalability and can dramatically lower total cost of ownership when compared to "big iron" alternatives.

"In the ultra broadband era, service providers need a partner that is consistently at the forefront of each generation of technology allowing providers to unlock the full potential of their network and deliver the services their customers demand with solutions that protect their investments," said Jerry Guo, CEO at Casa Systems. "Our new IP Network and 10G PON solutions are designed to support current and future network transformations and help service providers evolve their architecture for the next generation of possibilities in the most efficient and cost-effective way."

Casa Demonstrations at ANGA COM

10G PON DPoE System: Casa's new 10G EPON and GPON family of products enable multi-gigabit services with a flexible portfolio of centralized and distributed, physical and virtual solutions. On demonstration will be the 10G EPON solutions including DOCSIS Provisioning over Ethernet (DPoE), which gives service providers the ability to deliver gigabit services and evolve the access network while leveraging existing network investments.

Network Convergence for Seamless Services: Recently introduced at CableLabs 2017 Winter Conference in February, CasaSystems will demonstrate a virtualized fixed mobile converged solution that allows service providers to bolster their mobile service platform and deliver a better customer experience. This demo will feature a Wi-Fi call powered by Casa's Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) and AxyomTM common core software solution supporting both fixed and wireless network functions including virtual Converged Cable Access Platorm (vCCAP), ePDG and PGW services from a common software framework

Remote PHY Path to Virtualization: Distributing the PHY layer of DOCSIS processing closer to subscribers helps improve the services offered today and reduce head-end and hub space constraints and costs. Casa will demonstrate its DOCSIS® 3.1 Remote PHY solutions that give operators the ability to deliver multi-gigabit services today, scale to meet tomorrow's needs and provide a graceful transition as network functions become virtualized.

AxyomTM Wireless Access Gateway (WAG): Casa's Axyom WAG gives service providers a cost effective way to differentiate and grow Wi"'Fi services more rapidly. The demonstration will showcase solutions for securing Wi-Fi connectivity with the IoT.

Visit Casa Systems and view these demos in Hall 7, Booth H11 at ANGA COM.

Casa Experts Join Panels on Distributed Access Architectures and Virtualization

Last year, Casa expanded its established leadership in cable access technologies with the launch of its award winning Distributed Access Architecture solutions and the AxyomTM vCCAP that create a secure, scalable, high-performance next generation cable access network.

Casa's Jeff Leung , Director of Product Management, Cable Products and Solutions, will talk about the total cost of ownership considerations of Remote PHY in "The Realities of Deploying Distributed Access Architecture" panel on Wednesday, May 31 at 3:00 - 4:15 p.m. in Room 2.

Casa's Mark Szczesniak, Architect, Research and Deployment, Office of the CTO, will participate on the panel, "Cable Paths to Virtualization" on Thursday, June 1 at 10:00 - 11:15 a.m., Room 2. The panel will discuss how to rethink network functions for high-performance programmability.

About Casa Systems, Inc.

Casa Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of next-generation ultra broadband distributed and virtualized architectures in mobile, fixed telecom and cable networks. As the original supplier of commercially deployed CCAP systems that deliver voice, video, and data over a single port, Casa continues a tradition that brings leading edge solutions to hundreds of service providers around the world.

For more information, please visit us at http://www.casa-systems.com.

