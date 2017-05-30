NOVADIP Appoints Eric Paul Pâques as Chairman of the Board

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Advanced biopharmaceutical company NOVADIP BIOSCIENCES, which pioneers the growth of 3-dimensional tissues derived from adipose stem cells to regenerate bone and soft tissues, announces that Mr. Eric Paul Pâques has been appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors. With his strong experience leading the Grünenthal Group to impressive growth, combined with his proficiency in pharmaceutical R&D, Mr. Pâques is well-positioned to support Novadip Biosciences in the next phases of its international development.

For over 20 years, Mr. Pâques played a key role in the success of the research-based, family-owned pharmaceutical company Grünenthal Group (Aachen, Germany), including as CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board from 2013 through 2016. Mr. Pâques holds a Ph.D. of Biochemistry from Max-Planck Institute (Germany) and Université catholique de Louvain (Belgium), and completed the Advanced Management Programme of INSEAD (France). He has published more than 70 articles and secured more than 30 patents. He sits on the Boards of a number of companies as well as foundations and academies and teaches at the RWTH-University (Germany).

"Appointing Eric Paul as Chairman of the Board marks an important step in Novadip's development," comments Jean-Francois Pollet, CEO of Novadip Biosciences. "He brings a remarkable expertise not only in driving organisational growth, but also in strengthening R&D activities and portfolios to meet today's regulatory, operational and commercial demands. With his track record of successful approvals for pharmaceutical products arising from R&D, he has in-depth understanding of what is needed in order to maximize the performance of our new products."

"Eric Paul has a strong international outlook combined with proven skills in developing partnerships with major players in the advanced pharmaceutical industry," adds Denis Dufrane, CSO of Novadip Biosciences "We are delighted that he will bring his dedication to the role of Chairman of the Board, and are confident that his support will be decisive as our fast-growing company extends the potential of its innovative therapies."

"Eric Paul is a highly respected industry executive with a compelling expertise in the pharmaceutical industry " highlights Philippe Durieux, former Chairman of the Board and CEO of Sopartec and VIVES Fund. "We are honoured that a top executive of his calibre has accepted to join a UCL spin-off company. This decision also validates our attractiveness in pioneering and sustainable technologies."

Mr. Pâques expressed his pleasure at being appointed Chairman of the Board of Novadip Biosciences: "I am excited to join Novadip's board of directors and to support the talented team of innovators working together with Jean-Francois and Denis. Regenerative medicine is rapidly evolving and the proprietary technology developed at Novadip has the potential to provide a breakthrough therapy in multiple indications with very high medical needs".

About NOVADIP BIOSCIENCES:

Founded in 2013 by Dr. Denis Dufrane and Dr. Jean-Francois Pollet, Novadip Biosciences is a regenerative medicine spin-off company from Université catholique de Louvain (UCL) and St. Luc University Hospital. The creation of Novadip Biosciences was supported by the Louvain Technology Transfer Office (LTTO), Sopartec and VIVES II. Novadip Biosciences pioneers the growth of 3-dimensional biologics based on adipose-derived stem cells, to regenerate hard and soft tissues. The flagship of the company's product family is NVD-001, a revolutionary, ready-to-use and biological 3D osteogenic structure that can be modelled to fill any bone defects. The technology has also been used to develop the second family product in the portfolio, NVD-002, a biological bandage for skin tissue applications, designed to avoid formation of painful scars.