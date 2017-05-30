Cadogan Petroleum Plc - 2016 Annual Financial Report and Notice of AGM

Cadogan Petroleum Plc

("Cadogan" or the "Company")

2016 Annual Financial Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Tuesday 30 May 2017

Cadogan Petroleum plc advises that the following documents were mailed to the Company's shareholders on Friday 26 May 2017:

Annual Financial Report 2016

Notice of Annual General Meeting and sample Proxy Form

A full pdf version of the glossy Annual Financial Report 2016 together with the Notice of Annual General Meeting and sample Proxy Form will be available for download from the Investor Centre section on the Company's website www.cadoganpetroleum.com.

Copies of the Annual Financial Report 2016 and the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form are being submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM . The Cadogan Petroleum Annual Financial Report will be filed with the Registrar of Companies in due course and copies can be obtained from the Company Secretary, Cadogan Petroleum plc, 60 Gracechurch Street, London EC3V 0HR.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday 22 June 2017 at 11.00 am at Chandos House, 2 Queen Anne Street, London, W1G 9LQ.

For further information please contact:

Cadogan Petroleum plc

Guido Michelotti, Chief Executive Officer

+380 (44) 594 5870

Ben Harber, Company Secretary

+44 0207 264 4366

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe

David Porter

Sarah Wharry

+44 (0) 20 7894 7000