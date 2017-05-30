Quanta to Exhibit at the 54th ERA-EDTA Congress

ALCESTER, England, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Quanta Dialysis Technologies Ltd ("Quanta" or the "Company"), a medical device company providing innovative haemodialysis solutions for the clinic and the home, today announces that the Company will be exhibiting at the 54th European Renal Association - European Dialysis and Transplant Association (ERA-EDTA) Congress which runs from Saturday 3rd to Tuesday 6th June at the IFEMA Conference Centre in Madrid, Spain, at booth number 3.135.

Quanta will be showcasing SC+, its easy-to-use, compact, haemodialysis system, offering high performance comparable to conventional devices and compatibility with traditional treatment regimens typically used in-centre. SC+ has been designed to provide flexibility and convenience to dialysis patients empowering them to regain control of their lives.

Quanta will also present a poster at the congress which will provide an update on the results of the first 915 treatments completed using SC+ in the UK at Nottingham University Hospitals; Guy's and St. Thomas' Hospital, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham and Manchester Royal Infirmary.

Full details of the poster are as follows:

Date: Monday 5 June 2017

Title: Assessment of the Safety, Efficacy and Usability of the Quanta SC+ Haemodialysis System

Authors: Dr. Charlotte Bebb, Dr. Cormac Breen, Dr. Clara Day, Dr. Sandip Mitra, John E. Milad, Peter Hoyer, Andrew Gardner and Gerard Harper.

In addition, Maddy Warren, Patient Advocacy Advisor at Quanta, will be hosting a series of short talks on her personal life on dialysis and how SC+ and self-care treatment can make a difference.

Date: 4th and 5th June

Time: 11.00, 13.00 and 15.00

Location: Booth 3.135

If you would like to arrange a meeting with John E. Milad, Chief Executive Officer, or Peter Hoyer, Chief Commercial Officer, at the conference, please contact enquiries@quantadt.com.

ERA-EDTA brings together worldwide physicians and kidney specialists to learn and share the latest advances in the field of clinical nephrology, dialysis, renal transplantation and related subjects.

About SC+

SC+ supports patients across the continuum of care from the clinic to the home. It is the only easy-to-use, compact, haemodialysis system offering high performance comparable to conventional devices and compatibility with traditional treatment regimens used in-centre. The technology behind SC+ is based on an innovative and unique design that incorporates all fluid management activities onto a single-use disposable cartridge. This cartridge-based design is intended to reduce downtime, simplify treatment complexity and reduce the risk of contamination. SC+ has regulatory approval in Europe (CE Mark) and is currently being used to treat patients in the UK.

About Quanta

Quanta aims to improve the lives of dialysis patients by providing advanced haemodialysis solutions for use in the clinic and the home. The Company's lead product SC+ provides performance, flexibility and convenience to empower dialysis patients to regain control of their lives. Founded in 2008 and based in Alcester, UK, Quanta has attracted funding from a group of leading investors including: Stage Capital/NBGI Ventures, Wellington Partners, Seroba, b-to-v Partners, ALIAD, Seventure Partners and Kuwait Life Sciences Company, as well as IMI plc.

For more information, please visit: www.quantadt.com.

