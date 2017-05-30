LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (TSX: CAL)(OTCQX: CALVF)(AIM: CMCL) announces that it received notice on May 26, 2017 that Mr Leigh Wilson, Chairman and a Director of the Company, has purchased a total of 25,000 shares in the Company at an approximate average price of US$1.23 per share. Following this transaction Mr Wilson owns 240,000 shares in the Company representing approximately 0.45 per cent of the issued share capital of the Company.
Note: This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.
Contacts:
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
CFO
+44 1534 679 802
marklearmonth@caledoniamining.com
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Maurice Mason
Investor Relations
+44 759 078 1139
mauricemason@caledoniamining.com
www.caledoniamining.com
WH Ireland
Adrian Hadden/Nick Prowting
+44 20 7220 1751
Blytheweigh
Tim Blythe/Camilla Horsfall/Megan Ray
+44 20 7138 3204