sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

19,86 Euro		+0,07
+0,35 %
WKN: A2ANT0 ISIN: NL0011794037 Ticker-Symbol: AHOG 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,759
19,927
08:35
19,781
19,878
08:35
30.05.2017 | 08:04
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Ahold Delhaize: Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

Zaandam, the Netherlands, May 30, 2017 - Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 1,093,240 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from May 22, 2017 up to and including May 26, 2017. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €19.96 per share for a total consideration of €21.8 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on December 7, 2016.
 
The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 20,693,001 common shares for a total consideration of €410.5 million.
 
Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/shareholders/share-buy-back-programs/ (http://www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/shareholders/share-buy-back-programs/)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Ahold Delhaize via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)