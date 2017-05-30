Immunicum AB: Immunicum AB (publ) Announces Participation at Conferences in June

Press Release

30 May 2017

Immunicum AB (publ) Announces Participation at Conferences in June

Immunicum AB (publ; First North Premier: IMMU.ST) a biopharmaceutical company advancing a novel immuno-oncology treatment against a range of solid tumors, today announced that Carlos de Sousa, MD, CEO of Immunicum, has been invited to present the Company at several upcoming conferences in June and to participate on a panel titled "New Frontiers in Oncology". In addition, the Company will attend the 2017 BIO International Convention.

Sachs Associates 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology BD&L and Investment Forum

Date: June 2, 2017

Presentation Time: 11:10 am Central Standard Time

Venue: Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile Hotel, Chicago, Illinois

Labiotech Refresh

Date: June 8, 2017

Panel: "New Frontiers in Oncology" 10:30 am Central European Time

Venue: Spreewerkstätten, Berlin, Germany

Småbolagsdagen

Date: June 12, 2017

Presentation Time: 9:20 - 9:50 am Central European Time

Venue: Sheraton Hotel Stockholm, Stockholm, Sweden



For those who can't participate, the presentation from Småbolagsdagen will be available afterwards on Immunicum's website and will also be broadcasted live on www.smabolagsdagen.net (http://www.smabolagsdagen.net)

2017 BIO International Convention (attendance only)

Date: June 19-22, 2017

Venue: San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, California

For more information, please contact:

Carlos de Sousa, VD, Immunicum

Telephone: +46 (0) 31 41 50 52

E-mail: info@immunicum.com (mailto:info@immunicum.com)

Investor Relations Sweden

Helena Stångberg

Hallvarsson & Halvarsson

Telephone: + 46 709 71 12 53

E-mail: helena.stangberg@halvarsson.se (mailto:helena.stangberg@halvarsson.se)

Investor and Media Relations EU/US

MacDougall Biomedical Communications

Gretchen Schweitzer or Stephanie May

Telephone: +49 89 2424 3494 or +49 175 5711562

E-mail: gschweitzer@macbiocom.com (mailto:gschweitzer@macbiocom.com) or smay@macbiocom.com (mailto:smay@macbiocom.com)





The Company's Certified Adviser is Redeye AB

Telephone: +46 (0) 8 545 013 31

www.redeye.se (http://www.redeye.se)

About Immunicum AB (publ) Immunicum AB (First North Premier: IMMU.ST) is a clinical stage Company developing novel immuno-oncology therapies against a range of solid tumors. The Company's lead compound, INTUVAX® is currently being evaluated in clinical trials for the treatment of kidney cancer, liver cancer and gastrointestinal stromal tumors. INTUVAX® was designed to combine the best of two worlds: a cost-effective cell-based (allogeneic) and off-the-shelf therapy that is capable of triggering a highly personalized and potentially long-lasting immune response against tumor cells throughout the body. www.immunicum.com (http://www.immunicum.com)





