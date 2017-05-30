Wentworth Resources Limited: Q1 2017 Financial Statements and MD&A

Â



30 May 2017

Wentworth Resources Limited

("Wentworth" or the "Company")

Q1 2017 Financial Statements and MD&A

Wentworth Resources Limited, the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: WRL) and London Stock Exchange (AIM: WRL) listed independent, East Africa-focused oil & gas company, today announces its results for the quarter ended 31 March 2017.

The following should be read in conjunction with the Q1 2017 Management Discussion and Analysis and Financial Statements which are available on the Company's updated website at http://www.wentworthresources.com (http://www.wentworthresources.com).

Financial

Gas sales revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter, compared to $3.21 million in Q1 2016.Â Â Â

Net loss of $0.41 million in Q1 2017 compared to a net loss of $0.91 million in Q1 2016.

Capital expenditures of $0.68 million compared to $0.66 million during Q1 2016.

Cash and cash equivalents on hand of $0.46 million compared with $0.98 million on hand at December 31, 2016.

Working capital was $5.50 million compared to $4.96 million at December 31, 2016.

Amended the timing of principal payments on the existing $20.0 million credit facility and secured a new $2.5 million overdraft facility for working capital purposes.

Operational

Tanzania

The Mnazi Bay field achieved average gross daily gas production during the quarter of 42.8 MMscf/d compared to 47.6 MMscf/d during Q1 2016.

Mozambique

Reprocessing of 1,000 kilometers of existing 2-D vibroseis seismic data was completed.

Mapping and re-interpretation of seismic is progressing and will be complete during Q2 2017.

Designed a new 500 km seismic program and in the process of identifying the location of an appraisal well.

Commenced process of securing an industry partner to participate in the appraisal program.

Geoff Bury, Managing Director, commented:

"First quarter production was in line with expectations and we continue to expect 2017 production to average between 40 and 50 MMscf/d.Â We have worked closely with our primary external lender to restructure the timing of principal repayments to better align with anticipate production levels.Â Earlier this month we strengthened the balance sheet with funds from a private placement which will allow us to manage working capital during a temporary period of possible slower payments from customers and to advance our gas appraisal asset in Mozambique.

Improving the timeliness of collections from TPDC and TANESCO is of paramount importance as well as maintaining support from and close cooperation with our creditors and external lenders. As a result, the next few quarters will be challenging for the Company after which we should be on solid footing to benefit greatly from an anticipated step up in gas demand starting early 2018.Â Â Â

As a near term catalyst, we look to determine the upside potential of the Tembo gas discovery and secure a farm-in partner to participate in the appraisal program."

Financial Statements

The following primary statements have been extracted from the Q1 2017 unaudited consolidated financial statements which are located on the Company's website at www.wentworthresources.com (http://www.wentworthresources.com).

WENTWORTH RESOURCES LIMITED

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position

United States $000s, unless otherwise stated

Â Â March 31,

2017 December 31,

2016 Â Â Â Â ASSETS Â Â Â Current assets Â Â Â Cash and cash equivalents Â 455 979 Trade and other receivables Â 9,378 6,699 Prepayments and deposits Â 148 187 Current portion of long-term receivables Â 10,501 12,283 Â Â 20,482 20,148 Non-current assets Â Â Â Long-term receivables Â 16,758 18,034 Exploration and evaluation assets Â 45,995 45,538 Property, plant and equipment Â 92,696 93,366 Deferred tax asset Â 31,865 31,145 Â Â 187,314 188,083 Total assets Â 207,796 208,231 Â Â Â Â LIABILITIES Â Â Â Current liabilities Â Â Â Trade and other payables Â 8,703 8,675 Current portion of long-term loans Â 5,258 5,258 Current portion of other liability Â 1,019 1,260 Â Â 14,980 15,193 Non-current liabilities Â Â Â Long-term loans Â 15,188 15,254 Other liability Â 1,222 1,100 Decommissioning provision Â 796 773 Â Â 17,206 17,127 Equity Â Â Â Share capital Â 411,493 411,493 Equity reserve Â 26,383 26,275 Accumulated deficit Â (262,266) (261,857) Â Â 175,610 175,911 Total liabilities and equity Â 207,796 208,231 Â Â Â Â

WENTWORTH RESOURCES LIMITED

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Comprehensive Loss

United States $000s, unless otherwise stated

Â Â Â Three months ended March 31, Â Â Â Â 2017 2016 Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Total revenue Â Â Â 2,944 3,206 Â Â Â Â Â Â Operating expenses Â Â Â Â Â Production and operating Â Â Â (910) (897) General and administrative Â Â Â (930) (1,512) Depreciation and depletion Â Â Â (894) (1,114) Share based compensation Â Â Â (108) (228) Profit/(loss) from operations Â Â Â 102 (545) Â Â Â Â Â Â Finance income Â Â Â 635 1,285 Finance costs Â Â Â (1,866) (1,226) Â



Loss before tax Â Â Â Â



(1,129) Â



(486) Â Â Â Â Â Â Deferred tax recovery/(expense) Â Â Â 720 (419) Â Â Â Â Â Â Net loss and comprehensive loss Â Â Â (409) (905) Â Â Â Â Â Â Net loss per ordinary share Â Â Â Â Â Basic and diluted (US$/share) Â Â Â - (0.01) Â Â Â Â Â Â

WENTWORTH RESOURCES LIMITED

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

United States $000s, unless otherwise stated

Â Â



Number of shares Â



Share capital Â



Equity reserve Â



Accumulated

deficit Â



Total

Â equity Â Â $ $ $ $ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Balance at December 31, 2015 169,534,969 411,493 25,683 (256,765) 180,411 Net loss and comprehensive loss - - - (905) (905) Share based compensation - - 228 - 228 Balance at March 31, 2016 169,534,969 411,493 25,911 (257,670) 179,734 Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Balance at December 31, 2016 169,534,969 411,493 26,275 (261,857) 175,911 Net loss and comprehensive loss - - - (409) (409) Share based compensation - - 108 - 108 Balance at March 31, 2017 169,534,969 411,493 26,383 (262,266) 175,610 Â Â Â Â Â Â

WENTWORTH RESOURCES LIMITED

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows

United States $000s, unless otherwise stated

Â Â Â Three months ended March 31, Â Â Â Â 2017 2016 Â Â Â Â Â Â Operating activities Â Â Â Â Â Net loss for the period Â Â Â (409) (905) Adjustments for: Â Â Â Â Â Depreciation and depletion Â Â Â 894 1,114 Finance costs/(income), net Â Â Â 1,231 (59) Â Deferred tax (recovery)/expense Â Â Â (720) 419 Share based compensation Â Â Â 108 228 Change in non-cash working capital Â Â Â (2,290) (939) Net cash utilized in operating activities Â Â Â Â



(1,186) Â



(142) Â Â Â Â Â Â Investing activities Â Â Â Â Â Additions to evaluation and exploration assets Â Â Â (444) - Additions to property, plant and equipment Â Â Â (217) - Reductions of long-term receivable Â Â Â 2,255 2,596 Net cash from investing activities Â Â Â 1,594 2,596 Â Â Â Â Â Â Financing activities Â Â Â Â Â Principal payments Â Â Â (14) - Debt restructuring fee Â Â Â (83) - Interest paid Â Â Â (784) (773) Payment of other liability Â Â Â (51) (373) Net cash used in financing activities Â Â Â (932) (1,146) Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Net change in cash and cash equivalents Â Â Â (524) 1,308 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period Â Â Â 979 2,746 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period Â Â Â 455 4,054

About Wentworth Resources

Wentworth Resources is a publicly traded (OSE:WRL, AIM:WRL), independent oil & gas company with: natural gas production; exploration and appraisal opportunities; and large-scale gas monetisation initiatives, all in the Rovuma Delta Basin of coastal southern Tanzania and northern Mozambique.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information.Â The words "expect", "anticipate", believe", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "forecast", "plan", and similar expressions are used to identify forward looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date the statements are made in light of management's experience, current conditions and expected future development in the areas in which Wentworth is currently active and other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Wentworth undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predicted outcome will not occur, including some of which are beyond Wentworth's control.Â These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to: the risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general such as operational risks in exploration, development and production, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures, the imprecision of resource and reserve estimates, assumptions regarding the timing and costs relating to production and development as well as the availability and price of labour and equipment, volatility of and assumptions regarding commodity prices and exchange rates, marketing and transportation risks, environmental risks, competition, the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources and changes in applicable law.Â Additionally, there are economic, political, social and other risks inherent in carrying on business in Tanzania and Mozambique. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could vary or differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. See Wentworth's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2016, available on Wentworth's website, for further description of the risks and uncertainties associated with Wentworth's business.

