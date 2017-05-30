

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's import prices for April in the pre-European session on Tuesday at 2:00 am ET. Economists forecast import prices to rise 0.1 percent month-on-month in April, reversing a 0.5 percent fall in March.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro fell against the U.S> dollar and the pound, it held steady against the yen and the Swiss franc.



As of 1:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8676 against the pound, 1.0889 against the Swiss franc, 1.1121 against the U.S. dollar and 123..35 against the yen.



