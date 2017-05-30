

Intermediate Capital Group plc (the 'Company')



30(th) May 2017



Notification of Transactions of Directors



In accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority Disclosure and Transparency Rule 3.1.4, the Company wishes to announce that it received notification on 26(th) May 2017 that Rusty Nelligan, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, purchased 50,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 925.05 pence per share.



As a result of this transaction Rusty Nelligan and his connected persons hold 0.02% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).



Contacts



Investor Enquiries:



Ian Stanlake Investor Relations, ICG plc +44 (0) 20 3201 7880



Media Enquiries:



Susan Tether Corporate Communications, ICG plc +44 (0) 20 3201 7917



Neil Bennett Maitland +44 (0) 207 379 5151



