

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open a tad lower on Tuesday as investors fret about a Greek bailout and the possibility of an early election in Italy.



Greece has warned that its recovery would be thrown into doubt if Brussels blocked a debt deal at the next meeting of euro area finance ministers. Media reports suggest that Athens may opt out of its next bailout payment if creditors cannot agree on debt relief.



Speculation over a possible early election in Italy intensified after rivals Matteo Renzi and Beppe Grillo edged closer to a deal on rewriting Italy's electoral law.



Investors also keep an eye on the U.S. jobs report due this Friday after Fed Bank of San Francisco President John Williams said three interest-rate increases this year makes sense.



Asian stock markets are trading mixed in thin holiday trade, with markets in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan closed for holidays.



The Japanese yen strengthened after a round of positive economic data and oil held gains near $50 a barrel while gold held steady near a one-month high.



The euro remained under selling pressure after ECB President Mario Draghi told European lawmakers in Brussels that the euro zone economy still needs a 'fairly substantial amount' of monetary stimulus to restore stable inflation.



The British pound also weakened against the dollar after a poll published on Tuesday showed British Prime Minister Theresa May's lead over the opposition Labour Party dropped to 6 percentage points.



On the data front, economic confidence figures from the euro area and inflation data from Germany are slated for release later in the session.



European stocks ended marginally lower on Monday as oil extended last week's drop and Italian banks came under selling pressure after reports that Intesa Sanpaolo is considering closing branches and cutting costs in a strategy shift.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index ended little changed with a negative bias and France's CAC 40 index slid 0.1 percent while the German DAX rose 0.2 percent. The U.K. and U.S. markets were closed for public holidays.



