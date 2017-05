LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Citigroup Inc. (C) announced it has entered into an agreement to sell its Fixed Income Analytics and Index Businesses to London Stock Exchange Group for a total cash consideration of $685 million. Citi made the decision to divest the businesses following a strategic review process.



The transaction includes Citi's fixed income analytics platform, The Yield Book, and Citi Fixed Income Indices which include the World Government Bond Index.



