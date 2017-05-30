sprite-preloader
AECI Limited - Result of AGM

AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
Registration Number 1924/002590/06)
Share code AFE ISINZAE000000220
("AECI" or "the Company")

REPORT ON PROCEEDINGS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the 93nd annual general meeting ("AGM") of the shareholders of AECI held today, 29 May 2017, all the ordinary and special resolutions proposed at the meeting were approved by the requisite majority of votes. In this regard, the Company confirms the voting statistics from the AGM as follows:

ResolutionsVotes carried as a percentage of the total number of shares voted at the meeting
Number of shares votedShares voted as a percentage of the total issued share capital*Shares abstained as a percentage of the total issued share capital*
ForAgainst
Ordinary resolution No. 1: Adoption of annual financial statements100%0%10399693078.82%0.39%
Ordinary resolution No.2: Reappointment of independent auditor85.73%14.27%10430649879.05%0.16%
Ordinary resolution No. 3.1: Re-election of Non-executive Directors - Mr GW Dempster98.24%1.76%10430649879.05%0.16%
Ordinary resolution No. 3.2: Re-election of Non-executive Directors - Ms LL Mda98.16%1,84%10411727878.91%0.30%
Ordinary resolution No. 3.3: Re-election of Non-executive Directors - Mr AJ Morgan100%0%10430649879.05%0.16%
Ordinary resolution No.4.1: Appointment of Non-executive Director -97.62%2.38%10430649879.05%0.16%
Ordinary resolution No. 5: Re-election of Executive Director -99.99%0.01%10425408779.01%0.20%
Ordinary resolution No. 6.1: Election of Audit Committee members - Mr GW Dempster99.82%0.18%10430649879.05%0.16%
Ordinary resolution No. 6.2: Election of Audit Committee members - Mr G Gomwe100%0%10430649879.05%0.16%
Ordinary resolution No. 6.3: Election of Audit Committee members - Mr RJM Kgosana99.46%0.54%10430649879.05%0.16%
Ordinary resolution No. 6.4: Election of Audit Committee members - Mr AJ Morgan100%0%10430649879.05%0.16%
Ordinary resolution No. 7.1: Remuneration policy55.33%44.67%10156495876.97%2.24%
Ordinary resolution No. 7.2: Implementation of Remuneration policy77.19%22.81%10137573876.83%2.38%
Special resolution No. 1.1: Directors' fees - Board: Chairman100%0%10430628879.05%0.16%
Special resolution No. 1.2: Directors' fees - Board: Non-executive Directors100%0%10430628879.05%0.16%
Special resolution No. 1.3: Directors' fees - Audit Committee: Chairman100%0%10430628879.05%0.16%
Special resolution No. 1.4: Directors' fees - Audit Committee: Members100%0%10430628879.05%0.16%
Special resolution No. 1.5: Directors' fees - Other Board Committees: Chairman100%0%10430648879.05%0.16%
Special resolution No. 1.6: Directors' fees - Other Board Committees: Members100%0%10430648879.05%0.16%
Special resolution No. 1.7: Directors' fees - Subsidiaries' FRRC: Chairman100%0%10430648879.05%0.16%
Special resolution No. 1.8: Directors' fees - Subsidiaries' FRRC: Non-executive members100%0%10430648879.05%0.16%
Special resolution No. 1.9: Directors' fees - Meeting attendance fee100%0%10430648879.05%0.16%
Special resolution No. 2: General authority to repurchase shares99.87%0.13%10405806678.86%0.35%
Special resolution No. 3: Financial assistance to related or inter-related company99.63%0.37%10430649879.05%0.16%
Special resolution No. 4.1: Amendment of the Company's MOI - Deletion/substitution of article 15.1.10100%0%10430648879.05%0.16%
Special resolution No. 4.2: Deletion of article 15.2.3100%0%10430648879.05%0.16%

* Total issued ordinary share capital is 131947 034, comprising 121 829 083 listed ordinary shares and 10 117 951 unlisted redeemable convertible B ordinary shares.

The special resolutions will, where necessary, be lodged for registration with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission in due course.

Woodmead, Sandton

29 May 2017

Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)


