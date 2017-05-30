AECI Limited - Result of AGM

AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
Registration Number 1924/002590/06)
Share code AFE ISINZAE000000220
("AECI" or "the Company")
REPORT ON PROCEEDINGS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
At the 93nd annual general meeting ("AGM") of the shareholders of AECI held today, 29 May 2017, all the ordinary and special resolutions proposed at the meeting were approved by the requisite majority of votes. In this regard, the Company confirms the voting statistics from the AGM as follows:
|Resolutions
|Votes carried as a percentage of the total number of shares voted at the meeting
|Number of shares voted
|Shares voted as a percentage of the total issued share capital*
|Shares abstained as a percentage of the total issued share capital*
|For
|Against
|Ordinary resolution No. 1: Adoption of annual financial statements
|100%
|0%
|103996930
|78.82%
|0.39%
|Ordinary resolution No.2: Reappointment of independent auditor
|85.73%
|14.27%
|104306498
|79.05%
|0.16%
|Ordinary resolution No. 3.1: Re-election of Non-executive Directors - Mr GW Dempster
|98.24%
|1.76%
|104306498
|79.05%
|0.16%
|Ordinary resolution No. 3.2: Re-election of Non-executive Directors - Ms LL Mda
|98.16%
|1,84%
|104117278
|78.91%
|0.30%
|Ordinary resolution No. 3.3: Re-election of Non-executive Directors - Mr AJ Morgan
|100%
|0%
|104306498
|79.05%
|0.16%
|Ordinary resolution No.4.1: Appointment of Non-executive Director -
|97.62%
|2.38%
|104306498
|79.05%
|0.16%
|Ordinary resolution No. 5: Re-election of Executive Director -
|99.99%
|0.01%
|104254087
|79.01%
|0.20%
|Ordinary resolution No. 6.1: Election of Audit Committee members - Mr GW Dempster
|99.82%
|0.18%
|104306498
|79.05%
|0.16%
|Ordinary resolution No. 6.2: Election of Audit Committee members - Mr G Gomwe
|100%
|0%
|104306498
|79.05%
|0.16%
|Ordinary resolution No. 6.3: Election of Audit Committee members - Mr RJM Kgosana
|99.46%
|0.54%
|104306498
|79.05%
|0.16%
|Ordinary resolution No. 6.4: Election of Audit Committee members - Mr AJ Morgan
|100%
|0%
|104306498
|79.05%
|0.16%
|Ordinary resolution No. 7.1: Remuneration policy
|55.33%
|44.67%
|101564958
|76.97%
|2.24%
|Ordinary resolution No. 7.2: Implementation of Remuneration policy
|77.19%
|22.81%
|101375738
|76.83%
|2.38%
|Special resolution No. 1.1: Directors' fees - Board: Chairman
|100%
|0%
|104306288
|79.05%
|0.16%
|Special resolution No. 1.2: Directors' fees - Board: Non-executive Directors
|100%
|0%
|104306288
|79.05%
|0.16%
|Special resolution No. 1.3: Directors' fees - Audit Committee: Chairman
|100%
|0%
|104306288
|79.05%
|0.16%
|Special resolution No. 1.4: Directors' fees - Audit Committee: Members
|100%
|0%
|104306288
|79.05%
|0.16%
|Special resolution No. 1.5: Directors' fees - Other Board Committees: Chairman
|100%
|0%
|104306488
|79.05%
|0.16%
|Special resolution No. 1.6: Directors' fees - Other Board Committees: Members
|100%
|0%
|104306488
|79.05%
|0.16%
|Special resolution No. 1.7: Directors' fees - Subsidiaries' FRRC: Chairman
|100%
|0%
|104306488
|79.05%
|0.16%
|Special resolution No. 1.8: Directors' fees - Subsidiaries' FRRC: Non-executive members
|100%
|0%
|104306488
|79.05%
|0.16%
|Special resolution No. 1.9: Directors' fees - Meeting attendance fee
|100%
|0%
|104306488
|79.05%
|0.16%
|Special resolution No. 2: General authority to repurchase shares
|99.87%
|0.13%
|104058066
|78.86%
|0.35%
|Special resolution No. 3: Financial assistance to related or inter-related company
|99.63%
|0.37%
|104306498
|79.05%
|0.16%
|Special resolution No. 4.1: Amendment of the Company's MOI - Deletion/substitution of article 15.1.10
|100%
|0%
|104306488
|79.05%
|0.16%
|Special resolution No. 4.2: Deletion of article 15.2.3
|100%
|0%
|104306488
|79.05%
|0.16%
* Total issued ordinary share capital is 131947 034, comprising 121 829 083 listed ordinary shares and 10 117 951 unlisted redeemable convertible B ordinary shares.
The special resolutions will, where necessary, be lodged for registration with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission in due course.
Woodmead, Sandton
29 May 2017
Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)