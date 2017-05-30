AECI Limited - Result of AGM

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

Registration Number 1924/002590/06)

Share code AFE ISINZAE000000220

("AECI" or "the Company")

REPORT ON PROCEEDINGS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the 93nd annual general meeting ("AGM") of the shareholders of AECI held today, 29 May 2017, all the ordinary and special resolutions proposed at the meeting were approved by the requisite majority of votes. In this regard, the Company confirms the voting statistics from the AGM as follows:

Resolutions Votes carried as a percentage of the total number of shares voted at the meeting

Number of shares voted Shares voted as a percentage of the total issued share capital* Shares abstained as a percentage of the total issued share capital*

For Against Ordinary resolution No. 1: Adoption of annual financial statements 100% 0% 103996930 78.82% 0.39% Ordinary resolution No.2: Reappointment of independent auditor 85.73% 14.27% 104306498 79.05% 0.16% Ordinary resolution No. 3.1: Re-election of Non-executive Directors - Mr GW Dempster 98.24% 1.76% 104306498 79.05% 0.16% Ordinary resolution No. 3.2: Re-election of Non-executive Directors - Ms LL Mda 98.16% 1,84% 104117278 78.91% 0.30% Ordinary resolution No. 3.3: Re-election of Non-executive Directors - Mr AJ Morgan 100% 0% 104306498 79.05% 0.16% Ordinary resolution No.4.1: Appointment of Non-executive Director - 97.62% 2.38% 104306498 79.05% 0.16% Ordinary resolution No. 5: Re-election of Executive Director - 99.99% 0.01% 104254087 79.01% 0.20% Ordinary resolution No. 6.1: Election of Audit Committee members - Mr GW Dempster 99.82% 0.18% 104306498 79.05% 0.16% Ordinary resolution No. 6.2: Election of Audit Committee members - Mr G Gomwe 100% 0% 104306498 79.05% 0.16% Ordinary resolution No. 6.3: Election of Audit Committee members - Mr RJM Kgosana 99.46% 0.54% 104306498 79.05% 0.16% Ordinary resolution No. 6.4: Election of Audit Committee members - Mr AJ Morgan 100% 0% 104306498 79.05% 0.16% Ordinary resolution No. 7.1: Remuneration policy 55.33% 44.67% 101564958 76.97% 2.24% Ordinary resolution No. 7.2: Implementation of Remuneration policy 77.19% 22.81% 101375738 76.83% 2.38% Special resolution No. 1.1: Directors' fees - Board: Chairman 100% 0% 104306288 79.05% 0.16% Special resolution No. 1.2: Directors' fees - Board: Non-executive Directors 100% 0% 104306288 79.05% 0.16% Special resolution No. 1.3: Directors' fees - Audit Committee: Chairman 100% 0% 104306288 79.05% 0.16% Special resolution No. 1.4: Directors' fees - Audit Committee: Members 100% 0% 104306288 79.05% 0.16% Special resolution No. 1.5: Directors' fees - Other Board Committees: Chairman 100% 0% 104306488 79.05% 0.16% Special resolution No. 1.6: Directors' fees - Other Board Committees: Members 100% 0% 104306488 79.05% 0.16% Special resolution No. 1.7: Directors' fees - Subsidiaries' FRRC: Chairman 100% 0% 104306488 79.05% 0.16% Special resolution No. 1.8: Directors' fees - Subsidiaries' FRRC: Non-executive members 100% 0% 104306488 79.05% 0.16% Special resolution No. 1.9: Directors' fees - Meeting attendance fee 100% 0% 104306488 79.05% 0.16% Special resolution No. 2: General authority to repurchase shares 99.87% 0.13% 104058066 78.86% 0.35% Special resolution No. 3: Financial assistance to related or inter-related company 99.63% 0.37% 104306498 79.05% 0.16% Special resolution No. 4.1: Amendment of the Company's MOI - Deletion/substitution of article 15.1.10 100% 0% 104306488 79.05% 0.16% Special resolution No. 4.2: Deletion of article 15.2.3 100% 0% 104306488 79.05% 0.16%

* Total issued ordinary share capital is 131947 034, comprising 121 829 083 listed ordinary shares and 10 117 951 unlisted redeemable convertible B ordinary shares.

The special resolutions will, where necessary, be lodged for registration with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission in due course.

Woodmead, Sandton

29 May 2017

Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)