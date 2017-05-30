EXCHANGE NOTICE 2017 30 MAY 2017 SHARES



SCANFIL PLC: CHANGE OF TRADING AND ISSUER CODES



The change of Scanfil plc's trading code from SCL1V to SCANFL will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 1 June 2017. At the same time Company's issuer code is changed from SCL to SCANFL.



Updated identifiers:



Company name: Scanfil plc New trading code: SCANFL New Issuer code: SCANFL ISIN code: FI4000029905 Order book ID: 86230





Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services



TIEDOTE 30.5.2017 OSAKKEET



SCANFIL OYJ: YHTIÖN KAUPANKÄYNTI- JA LIIKKEESEENLASKIJATUNNUKSEN MUUTOS



Scanfil Oyj:n kaupankäyntitunnuksen muutos SCL1V:stä SCANFL:ksi tulee voimaan Nasdaq Helsingin INET-kaupankäyntijärjestelmässä 1.6.2017 alkaen. Samalla myös yhtiön liikkeeseenlaskijatunnus muuttuu SCL:stä SCANFL:ksi.



Uudet perustiedot:



Yhtiön nimi: Scanfil Oyj Uusi kaupankäyntitunnus SCANFL Uusi liikkeeseenlaskijatunnus: SCANFL ISIN-koodi FI4000029905 Order book id: 86230



Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services