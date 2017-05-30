

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's import price inflation remained stable in April, figures from Destatis showed Tuesday.



Import prices advanced 6.1 percent year-on-year in April, the same pace of growth as seen in March.



Economists had forecast the annual rate to accelerate to 6.3 percent. Import prices had eased in March from a near six-year high of 7.4 percent in February.



Excluding crude oil and mineral oil products, import prices grew 4.4 percent from the previous year.



On a monthly basis, import prices fell 0.1 percent, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.1 percent. Prices had decreased 0.5 percent in March.



Data showed that export prices climbed 2.6 percent year-on-year in April, faster than the 2.3 percent rise registered in March. Month-on-month, export prices gained 0.2 percent after staying flat a month ago.



