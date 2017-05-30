The Exchange has decided to halt the trading in shares of Aktiebolaget Fastator (publ) (FASTATOR B, ISIN code SE0007578026 order book ID 087683) with reference to the press release published by Aktiebolaget Fastator (publ) on May 29, 2017 at 13:40 CET, in which the company announced its decision to consolidate its A and B shares into common shares with effect commencing May 31, 2017. Record date has been set to May 29, 2017. This means that transactions made on May 30, 2017 cannot be settled in the Euroclear system whereby, as a result, trading will be halted today on May 30, 2017.



The ISIN code of the shares and short name will be changed as from tomorrow as a result of the consolidation of shares announced in the press release. The trading will be resumed tomorrow on May 31, 2017 at 09:00 CET when the new ISIN code and short name has been implemented in the trading system.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Karin Ydén or Nils Fredrik Dehlin, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.