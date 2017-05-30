SCANFIL PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 30 MAY 2017 9.45 A.M.



SCANFIL TO CHANGE STOCK SYMBOL TO SCANFL EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2017



Scanfil will change its trading code (stock symbol) on Nasdaq Helsinki to SCANFL, effective at the start of trading on Thursday, June 1, 2017. The previous trading code for Scanfil was SCL.



Share details as of June 1, 2017:



Company name: Scanfil plc New trading code: SCANFL ISIN: FI4000029905



Scanfil is an international contract manufacturer and system supplier for the electronics industry with 40 years of experience in demanding contract manufacturing. Scanfil provides its customers with an extensive array of services, ranging from product design to product manufacturing, material procurement and logistics solutions. Vertically integrated production and a comprehensive supply chain are the foundation of Scanfil's competitive advantages: speed, flexibility and reliability.



Typical Scanfil products include mobile and communications network devices, automation system modules, frequency converters, lift control systems, analysers, various slot and vending machines, and devices related to medical technology and meteorology. Scanfil services are used by numerous international automation, energy, IT and health service providers, as well as companies operating in the field of urbanisation. Scanfil's network of factories consists of 10 production units in Europe, Asia and North America. The total number of employees is 3,500.