TOKYO, May 30, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Summary: April 2017Domestic Production- Twelfth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since April, 2016 ( 87.6% year-on-year )Overseas Production- First monthly year-on-year decrease in six months since October, 2016 ( 94.3% year-on-year )Total Production- Third consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since January, 2017( 91.2% year-on-year )Domestic Sales- First monthly year-on-year increase in five months since November, 2016 ( 134.2% year-on-year )Exports- Twelfth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since April, 2016 ( 64.9% year-on-year )Supplemental InformationOverseas Production- Asia ( 39,942 units: 94.3% year-on-year )Exports- Asia ( 266 units: 21.5% year-on-year )- North America ( 7,427 units: 79.9% year-on-year )- Europe ( 8,016 units: 71.2% year-on-year )Summary:http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_MitsubishiApril2017.JPGAbout Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation is the fifth largest automaker in Japan and the fifteenth largest in the world by global unit sales. It is part of the Mitsubishi keiretsu, formerly the biggest industrial group in Japan, and was formed in 1970 from the automotive division of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.Throughout its history it has courted alliances with foreign partners, a strategy pioneered by their first president Tomio Kubo to encourage expansion, and continued by his successors. A significant stake was sold to Chrysler Corporation in 1971 which it held for 22 years, while DaimlerChrysler was a controlling shareholder between 2000 and 2005. Long term joint manufacturing and technology licencing deals with the Hyundai Motor Company in South Korea and Proton in Malaysia were also forged, while in Europe the company co-owned the largest automobile manufacturing plant in the Netherlands with Volvo for ten years in the 1990s, before taking sole ownership in 2001.Source: Mitsubishi MotorsContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.