AB Tasty secures $17 million in Series B round

Funds will support increased innovation across European territories as well as the company's expansion into the United States

PARIS and LONDON, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Tasty, a global pioneer in user testing, user experience and personalization, today announces a $17 million Series B investment from Korelya Capital and Partech Ventures, with participation from previous investors Xange Private Equity and Omnes Capital.

AB Tasty will use this round of funding to further expand as a world-wide market leader in conversion rate optimization and accelerate its commercial development in the U.S., where the company will focus on expanding its current portfolio of clients such as Sephora, Mercedez-Benz, Groupon and Pizza Hut.

"We have had triple digit growth rates in Europe for the past consecutive six years and have built a substantial portfolio of customers," says Alix de Sagazan, co-founder of AB Tasty. "We are confident it is the right time to expand our prominence across Europe and focus further efforts on the U.S. market. This round of funding brings new relevant investors to help us achieve success internationally."

"The future of marketing will undoubtedly be powered by automated processes that enable brands and marketers to deliver relevant and engaging experiences to customers at scale," says Reza Malekzadeh, General Partner at Partech Ventures. "We have been very impressed by the vision and flawless execution of the AB Tasty team and believe that they are very well positioned to bring this new generation of tools for the market."

AB Tasty is the leading conversion rate optimization SaaS provider in Europe. It powers enterprise companies around the world to boost online sales by allowing marketers to understand their customers and act on them. By analyzing thousands of customer journeys, marketers can understand their user's behavior and identify friction points on their websites. With AB Tasty's advanced personalization and testing technology, clients can create experiments in real-time and suggest different variables, ultimately leading to increased sales.

"The AB Tasty tool smartly observes and understands customer journeys in real time, suggests alternative versions and identifies a segment of users to target automatically, without the need for human intervention," says Remi Aubert, co-founder of AB Tasty. "We have worked on this for a long time and we are confident it's what the market has been waiting for."

www.abtasty.com. @ABTasty