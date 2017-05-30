Recognized as an Industry Leader for Deploying Powerful, Reliable and Standards-Based IoT Platform and Solutions for UK Smart City Programs

Silver Spring Networks, Inc. (NYSE:SSNI) today announced that it has been named the 2017 "Outstanding Big Data Internet of ThingsSolution Provider of the Year" during Computing's annual Big Data IoT Excellence Awards. Computing, a leading UK online business technology publication, highlights the most outstanding achievements of companies within the IT landscape each year through its recognition and evaluation of outstanding products, projects, solutions, and successes of selected nominees.

Silver Spring was recognized for its Starfish™ Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) based on Silver Spring's proven, secure, reliable and standards-based wireless network and data platform. Silver Spring has more than 26 million enabled devices delivered on five continents, including demonstrated smart city programs in Bristol, Copenhagen, County Mayo in Ireland, the City of Westminster, Glasgow and Paris, and a smart energy program with UK Power Networks.

"Receiving this award reaffirms our belief that enabling the Internet of Important Things™ requires real-world deployment experience, and a dedication to ensuring that critical IoT devices operate securely and reliably," said John Marcolini, VP and GM of Product, Silver Spring Networks. "With the recent expansion of our Developer Program and a growing number of deployments of our proven network technology across the globe, Silver Spring is helping enable new revenue streams for existing and new customers."

The award follows the release of Silver Spring's recently published "Know Your IoT Rights" white paper, a guiding doctrine for the rights of IoT developers and architects that lays out what technology requirements are needed for secure, sustainable and reliable network architecture. To further encourage industry collaboration to create new IoT solutions, Silver Spring also recently announced the expansion of its developer program including a new developer portal, hardware developer kits and a simulation tool for IoT application development and testing.

