iWedia Upgrades its Teatro CI Host Software Towards CI Plus 1.4 Compliance

iWedia, a leading provider of software solutions for TV devices, today announced that it has upgraded its Teatro CI Host Software towards CI Plus 1.4 compliance.

The announcement was made to coincide with the opening of ANGA COM 2017, which is being held in Cologne from Tuesday, May 30th through to Thursday, June 1st and where iWedia exhibits (Koelnmesse, hall 8, booth S72).

With CI Plus 1.4.2, Pay TV operators can now offer a Conditional Access Module (CAM) on which the operator can store its own HbbTV 2 User Interface and application, and which supports delivery of video services over IP (should it be unicast OTT or multicast managed IPTV), and multi-stream management for dual tuner configurations.

In its version giving support to 1.3, Teatro CI Host Software has been integrated and widely deployed within TV sets and Set-Top Boxes. It has been upgraded to give full support to 1.4.2 (for both the mandatory and optional features) and has been pre certified on a reference platform using the official test suite and test materials. It is a standalone software component designed and documented to be easily integrated within the software of the target device.

This component may be complemented with other software components of iWedia's product portfolio and especially with Teatro TV Browser which gives support to HbbTV 2 and with which it is pre integrated.

"CI Plus 1.4.2 is a breakthrough for Pay TV operators as the enhancements it brings allow them to get from a CAM the same benefits they used to get from a STB," said Hervé Creff, VP Marketing at iWedia.

"The specification will become mandatory in September this year and device makers shall get ready for that date. Integrating Teatro CI Host Software, a robust, reliable, and pre certified software component is definitely a secure way to achieve this objective," he added.

About iWedia

iWedia provides software components and solutions for TV devices to service operators and consumer electronics manufacturers. Its mission is to deliver the software products and services needed by its customers to adapt constantly to the ever-changing requirements of the digital TV markets. In addition to stand-alone components giving support to DVB, ATSC, ARIB, ISDB-T, HLS, DASH, VidiPath, DVB>IP, MHEG-5, HbbTV, CI Plus, DTCP-IP, TR-069, etc., iWedia offers a range of complete solutions for zappers, connected receivers, Smart TVs, as well as for OTT and IPTV boxes. Dubbed Teatro, these solutions are available for RTOS, Linux/HTML, and Android/Java and are pre-integrated with leading service and delivery platforms, CA/DRM systems, and chipsets. Alongside its products, iWedia delivers efficient and scalable software integration services performed by an experienced team used to enable rapid deployments of high volume consumer electronics devices. iWedia is headquartered in Switzerland with development labs in Belgrade and Novi Sad, Serbia, and sales and support offices in Brazil, France, Germany, and Thailand.

Please visit www.iwedia.com for more information.

