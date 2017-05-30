SpareBank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN - contemplating issuance of subordinated capital

SpareBank 1 SMN (the Bank) considers issuance of a subordinated bond (Tier 2).

The Bank may at the same time consider to repurchase bonds in the subordinated bond issue MING64 PRO (ISIN: NO0010667819) for an amount up to the size of the new subordinated bond issue.

The Bank may, but shall not be obliged to, provide preferred allocation in the new subordinated bond issue to the bondholders who have sold their bondholdings in MING64 PRO to the Bank.

The Supervisory Board of the Bank and the Norwegian FSA have approved the potential bond issue and the potential repurchase of bonds in the bond issue MIN64 PRO.

The Bank has appointed DNB Markets and SpareBank 1 Markets as joint lead managers.

Contact persons, SpareBank 1 SMN:

Head of Treasury Dag Olav Uddu: +47 73 58 65 01

Dep. head of treasury Per Egil Aamo: +47 73 58 64 66

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

