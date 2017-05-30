A unit of the Moroccan Agency for Solar Energy (Masen) was allowed to acquire an interest of up to 25% in six special purpose companies owning the project's three photovoltaic plants.

Masen Capital, a subsidiary of the Moroccan Agency for Solar Energy (Masen), was authorized by the Moroccan government to acquire up to a 25% interest in the six special purpose vehicles that own the three PV power plants comprised in the 170 MW NOOR PV I project, according to a document published in Morocco's official journal.

The project consists of three photovoltaic solar facilities: the 70 MW NOOR Ouarzazate IV, the 80 MW NOOR Laayoune, and the 20 MW NOOR Boujdour 20 MW. ...

