B2B Gaming Service's Gabriel Chaleplis Honoured in Greece for Global Achievement in Entrepreneurship

The award is for international entrepreneurs of Greek origin

In a glittering venue hosted at The Athens Concert Hall on May 15, 2017, attended by State officials and business representatives from all sectors of the economy, Mr. Gabriel Chaleplis was honoured for his international entrepreneurship.

The award to Mr. Gabriel Chaleplis was presented by Mr. Elias Xanthakos, Secretary General of The Greek Ministry of Economy and Development.

The award was presented for the first time in Greece, in order to honour international entrepreneurs of Greek origin who have demonstrated success, ethics, an international mind-set, and major achievements on global level.

This distinguished honour to Mr. Gabriel Chaleplis follows a series of awards and distinctions in the USA, Europe and Greece for his business achievements and contributions to social welfare.

In accepting the honour, Mr. Gabriel Chaleplis said that he considers it his duty to create opportunities in order to capitalise on the determination, pride and persistence, that he believes are native qualities of his country.

The award coincides with Mr. Gabriel Chaleplis celebrating more than 20 years of operations on global level.

The event "PROTAGONISTS OF THE GREEK ECONOMY", was organized by Direction Business Network and held under the auspices of The Ministry of Economy and Development and The Hellenic Federation of Enterprises.

About Gabriel Chaleplis

Gabriel Chaleplis is an international entrepreneur of pioneering large scale operations, with more than 20 years of experience fostering mutual core capabilities for global leadership.

His initiatives are focused on the sector of IT/TECHNOLOGY (B2B GAMING SERVICES LTD), which constitutes a global large scale operation.

B2B GAMING SERVICES LTD, in its 20th year of operations, specializes in services for enterprises via its innovative and constantly developing platform, serving major betting & gaming global brands. The Company also specializes in the land-based sector, as well as in the non-gambling sector, ranging from e-commerce to gamified e-commerce related services.

B2B GAMING SERVICES & Mr. Chaleplis have scooped the most prestigious awards & distinctions for entrepreneurship and social welfare in the US, Europe & Greece, recently also being granted status of "One of Ten Top Businesses in Europe" for Entrepreneurship.

Mr. Chaleplis is committed to always connect with shareholders, employees, partners and the society for mutual and long-term benefits through principles, excellence and hard teamwork.

Mr. Chaleplis keeps expanding his scope assuming initiatives and implementing strategic intelligence on the principle of innovation.

He is a Mechanical Engineer (National Technical University, Metsovio Polytechneio, Athens, Greece 1985-1990) of Greek origin and an international career (U.K., Germany, Spain, Italy, Cyprus, Romania, South Africa, UAE and Greece).

He lives and works in London, UK.

