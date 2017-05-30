EQT Closes EUR 1.6 Billion Mid-market Europe Fund at Hard Cap

STOCKHOLM, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The EQT Mid Market Europe fund has successfully closed at the hard cap of EUR 1.6 billion

Comprehensive investor demand shows continued support for EQT's industrial approach and platform of investment strategies

Strengthens EQT's leading position in the Northern European markets which hold ample investment opportunities for strong industrial value add in the mid-market segment

EQT is pleased to announce that the EQT Mid Market Europe fund (the "fund") has been successfully closed at the hard cap of EUR 1.6 billion. The fund targets high-quality mid-market companies in Northern Europe with strong market positions and growth potential. The fund demonstrates EQT's capability to combine the firm's global multi-product platform and the "local with locals" approach with offices across the world and the specialist skills of EQT's industrial network.

"We believe Northern Europe is one of the most attractive regions for private equity investments, and EQT has a proven track record and a market-leading footprint. The fund fortifies EQT's position as a mid-market investor and will offer high-quality mid-sized companies the opportunity to develop into stronger and more sustainable businesses", says Jannik Kruse Petersen, Partner and Head of Mid Market Europe at EQT Partners, Investment Advisor to the fund.

The fund has already closed four investments: TransIP (largest domain name, hosting and virtual private server provider in the Benelux based in the Netherlands), Utimaco (global provider of cyber security and compliance solutions based in Germany), Adamo (fiber-based service provider based in Spain), and Fertin Pharma (the world's largest independent developer and manufacturer of medicated chewing gum, based in Denmark).

"The successful fundraise reflects investors' trust in EQT's industrial approach and proven track record of value creation for both investors and society. Approximately 80% of the commitments were made by investors in prior EQT funds, confirming the strength of being an integrated alternative investments firm as well as the ability to attract new sources of capital", says Jussi Saarinen, Partner and Head of Investor Relations at EQT Partners.

EQT Mid Market Europe is backed by a notable, blue-chip investor base including pension funds, insurance companies and fund-of-funds, among other institutions, such as AP4, AP6, BNP Paribas Fortis, Danica Pension, Danske Bank Wealth Management, DnB Private Equity, eQ Asset Management, GoldPoint Partners, HarbourVest Partners, Neuberger Berman Private Equity, SEB Asset Management, Teachers' Retirement System of the State of Illinois and UBS Asset Management.

The fundraising for the EQT Mid Market Europe fund has now closed. As such, the foregoing should in no way be treated as any form of offer or solicitation to subscribe for or make any commitments for or in respect of any securities or other interests or to engage in any other transaction.

Contacts

Jannik Kruse Petersen,

Partner and Head of Mid Market Europe at EQT Partners,

Investment Advisor to the EQT Mid Market Europe fund,

+45-33-181-249

EQT Press Office,

+46-8-506-55-334,

press@eqtpartners.com

About EQT

EQT is a leading alternative investments firm with approximately EUR 36 billion in raised capital across 23 funds. EQT funds have portfolio companies in Europe, Asia and the US with total sales of more than EUR 19 billion and approximately 110,000 employees. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

About the EQT Mid Market Europe fund

EQT Mid Market Europe is a EUR 1.6 billion fund which targets control or co-control investments in high-quality, medium-sized companies in Northern Europe (including the Nordics, DACH and the Benelux) with attractive value creation and growth potential. The fund will seek to make investments in companies with an enterprise value between EUR 100 million and EUR 300 million. The EQT Mid Market Europe investment advisory team consists of 37 professionals across six offices in Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Helsinki, Munich, Oslo and Stockholm.

More information www.eqtpartners.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/eqt-ab/r/eqt-closes-eur-1-6-billion-mid-market-europe-fund-at-hard-cap,c2275753

The following files are available for download: