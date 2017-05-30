Teleste at ANGA COM 2017 - OpenRPD Initiative Drives Smooth Migration to Future Cable Networks

COLOGNE, Germany, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The cable industry is going through a rapid change, as operators are searching for solutions to provide consumers with more and more network capacity and services which enable smooth and reliable online use of verstatile video and TV content. In the European setting alone, this means that Gigabit-level broadband connections should be available for tens of millions of subscribers within the coming years.

Expanding cable network capacities, the Remote PHY technology specified by CableLabs® allows cable operators to take several migration paths to future broadband services. In 2016, an open source software development was announced by CableLabs and Cisco, to promote interoperability of the Remote PHY technology and shorten time to market with new devices.

As the leading European provider of access network nodes, Teleste welcomes open source development for cable access and regards the OpenRPD to be an excellent step towards future broadband services. With previous DOCSIS generations, open specifications and interoperability have proven to be a very successful method for both operators and vendors, and they will continue to drive the realisation of Remote PHY solutions and extend the usefulness of cable networks.

"At Teleste, we are confident that the roll-out of next generation broadband services will be significantly sped up by interoperability. We welcome all initiatives that support competition and openness, to ensure the best solutions for cable operators and excellent next generation broadband services for consumers", shared Hanno Narjus, SVP of Network Products for Teleste.

The OpenRPD allows vendors to build Remote PHY devices without dependencies and ensures the interoperability of devices in future network architectures. Teleste aims at staying at the forefront of the development with a focus on standards-based RPD technologies.

"Cisco is pleased to see Teleste participating in the OpenRPD development and interoperability testing. Teleste's strong position in the European cable industry enables fast roll out of next generation broadband networks", stated Daniel Etman, Director Product Marketing, Cable Access, Cisco.

In May 2017, we launched our first Open RPD specification-based node. Combining our intelligent HFC technologies with Remote PHY capabilities, this smart node, called the AC9100 NEO, can be turned into a Remote PHY device by simply replacing the cover when distributed network solutions are needed. To learn more, please visit Teleste at ANGA COM 2017, stand G31. The show takes place in Cologne, Germany, from 30 May to 1 June. More information about our show offering is available on our web page.

Inquiries for more information:

Mirkka Lamppu,

Director of Communications, Teleste Corporation

Tel. +358-2-2605-611

mirkka.lamppu@teleste.com

About Teleste:

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to your home, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2016, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 260 million and the company employed over 1500 people. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information see www.teleste.com and follow @telestecorp on Twitter

CableLabs® is a registered trademark of CableLabs.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/teleste-corporation/r/teleste-at-anga-com-2017---openrpd-initiative-drives-smooth-migration-to-future-cable-networks,c2275609