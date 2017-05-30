

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch producer confidence weakened for the first time in six months in May to the lowest level in four months, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.



The producer confidence index dropped to 6.1 in May from 8.3 in April, which was the highest score since February 2008.



In May, producers in the industry were mainly less positive about their production in the next three months and in their assessment of the order book. They were also less positive about their stocks of finished products.



Entrepreneurs in the textile, clothing and leather industry were the most positive, followed by the wood and construction industry.



