The shares below are admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 1 June 2017. ISIN DK0060784270 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name BankInvest Select Fokus Globale Akt KL -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Submarket List Aktier / Shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 136798 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name BSKFGA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66



