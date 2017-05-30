Company announcement no.27/2017- 30 May 2017





At Royal Unibrew A/S' Annual General Meeting on 27 April 2017 a resolution was adopted, following a proposal by the Board of Directors, to reduce the Company's share capital by a nominal amount of DKK 2,800,000 from nominally DKK 108,200,000 to DKK 105,400,000 by cancelling 1,400,000 treasury shares of a nominal value of DKK 2 each.



The capital reduction has been implemented and registered with the Danish Business Authority yesterday. After the reduction the Company's share capital is nominally DKK 105,400,000 divided into shares of DKK 2.



The revised Articles of Association can be found on the Company's website www.royalunibrew.com under Investor, Corporate Governance.



After the cancellation of treasury shares, the Company's holding of treasury shares represents 542,590 shares, corresponding to 0.5%.



