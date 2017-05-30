Merchant Payment Technologies and Innovation Battleground at MPE Awards 2017

BERLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The 7th annual MPE2017 Awards recognized TOP 12 European merchant payments innovators and leaders, during the Gala Dinner in front of 800 payment industry professionals.

As part of the 10th annual MPE2017 (Merchant Payments Ecosystem) conference and exhibition, the MPE 2017 AWARDS, took place on February 15 in the prestigious Five Star Intercontinental Hotel Berlin.

The MPE Awards' history started in 2010 as the 1st European awards to recognize the outstanding role of card acquirers, processors, PSP's, POS and payment solution providers and to honor companies and individuals who helped move the industry forward. The Awards statuette design concept - "Guiding Hand" - represents how MPE sees the acquirers, POS and payment solution providers.

"Our congratulations go to all of the winners and nominees of the MPE 2017 Awards at the MPE conference," said Andy Ivanis, Chief Marketing Officer, Empiria Group (http://www.empiriagroup.eu/en/Home.alej), the organizer of the MPE conferences.

"The MPE Awards has, over the last 7 years, become an important benchmark of global excellence in POS and merchant payments. We received hundreds of entries from all industry verticals and what we have seen is the scale of technology innovation helping merchants and merchant providers better serve their customers. This year, there were 12 categories in total and we have seen that level of innovation is leading to new solutions and we look forward to receiving entries for the MPE2018 Awards."

MPE 2017 Awards Categories & Winners:

1. ACQUIRER AWARD: AIB Merchant Services

2. PROCESSING AWARD: Verifone

3. MOBILE PAYMENTS AWARD: Spire Payments

4. MPOS AWARD: Worldline

5. EMERGING PAYMENT AWARD: Yandex.Money

6. ONLINE PAYMENT METHOD AWARD: Payza

7. INTERNATIONAL AWARD: ACI Worldwide

8. CHANNEL AWARD: AEVI International

9. DATA INFORMATION AWARD &DATA SECURITY AWARD: Barclaycard

10. INNOVATION AWARD: Wallee

11. PSP AWARD: Payvision

12. PERSONALITY AWARD: Miriam Wohlfarth, Founder and Managing Director, RatePAY

For further information on MPE Award winners, please visit:

https://www.merchantpaymentsecosystem.com/en/MPE/The-event/MPE-History/MPE-2017-summary.alejawards

The MPE 2017 Awards were sponsored by DISCOVER GLOBAL NETWORK (https://www.discoverglobalnetwork.com/).

About the MPE:

Merchant Payments Ecosystem (MPE) is the only European Conference, Exhibition and community focused on card acquiring, merchant services, POS, mobile and on-line payment acceptance.

MPE ecosystem connects: merchants, acquirers, PSPs, payment processors, schemes, regulators, gateways, POS HW/SW solution providers and innovative FinTechs.

