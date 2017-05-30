

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The French economy expanded more than estimated in the first quarter, second estimate from the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product climbed 0.4 percent sequentially in the first quarter, slower than the 0.5 percent increase seen in the fourth quarter. However, the rate exceeded the initial estimate of 0.3 percent.



On the expenditure side, household spending grew at a slower pace of 0.1 percent, while growth in government spending held steady at 0.3 percent.



Investment advanced 1.2 percent, faster than the 0.5 percent increase in the fourth quarter.



Exports dropped 0.8 percent, reversing a 1 percent rise in previous quarter. On the other hand, imports growth accelerated to 1.4 percent from 0.6 percent.



Consequently, foreign trade balance contributed -0.7 points to GDP growth. Conversely, changes in inventories contributed positively by 0.7 points.



In 2016, the economy had expanded 1.1 percent versus 1 percent in 2015.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX