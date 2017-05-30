=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe Interim Report for the 1st quarter 2017 The company Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe is declaring the following financial reports below: Report Type: Quarterly report according to art. 87 para. 6 Stock Exchange Act English: Publication Date: 30.05.2017 Publication Location: http://www.vig.com/en/investor-relations/downloads/interim-reports.html Further inquiry note: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe 1010 Wien, Schottenring 30 Wolfgang Haas Head of Group Communication & Marketing, Spokesperson of the Group Tel.: +43(0)50 390-21029 Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21029 E-Mail: Wolfgang.haas@vig.com Nina Higatzberger Head of Ivestor Relations Tel.: +43 (0)50 390-21920 Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920 E-Mail: nina.higatzberger@vig.com end of announcement euro adhoc =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attachments with Announcement: =--------------------------------------------- http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/59/8/10007862/1/170523_-_VIG_Interim_Report_1st_Quarter_2017.pdf

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 30, 2017 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)