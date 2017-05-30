AIM and Media Release
30 May 2017
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Initial Substantial Shareholder Notice
Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) ("Base Resources") advises that it has today received the following notification.
Regal Funds Management Pty Limited has notified the company that it has an interest in Base Resources' total shares on issue of 7.93%, following the acquisition of 58,824,936 shares on 26May 2017 at a price of A$0.28 per share.
A PDF version of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.
ENDS.
