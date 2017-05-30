

Dividend Declaration



Alliance Trust PLC announces the declaration of a first interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2017 of 3.29 pence per share payable on 30 June 2017 to shareholders on the register on 9 June 2017. The ex-dividend date is 8 June 2017.



Enquiries:



Alliance Trust PLC Telephone: 01382 321010



Tulchan Communications Stephen Malthouse Martin Pengelley Sam Chiene Telephone: 020 7353 4200



