SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - May 30, 2017) - Maxta Inc., a leading provider of software-centric hyperconvergence, today announced that it has been nominated for Storage Awards in five categories, with winners to be announced at a ceremony on June 15, 2017 in London at the Grand Connaught Rooms, Covent Garden.

The 14th annual Storage Awards, also known as the Storries XIV, are selected by editors and readers of STORAGE Magazine, a leading UK publication for storage industry professionals. This year, more than 50,000 votes are expected to be cast in 28 award categories by more than 10,000 readers, with two additional categories selected by editors of the magazine.

Maxta has been nominated for Storrie awards in the following categories:

One to Watch - Vendor

Contribution to the Storage Industry - Chris Dearden

Virtualisation Vendor of the Year

Emerging Market - Hyper-Convergence Vendor of the Year

Emerging Market - Software Defined Storage (SDS) Vendor of the Year

"Maxta is honored to have received these nominations and to be regarded by STORAGE Magazine readers as a leader in hyperconvergence, software-defined storage, and virtualisation," said Yoram Novick, founder and chief executive, Maxta Inc. "At the heart of every successful company are its people, so we are especially proud that Chris Dearden, Maxta presales director for the EMEA region, has been nominated for his contribution to the storage industry. We congratulate him on this career milestone."

Eligible individuals may vote for the Storries XIV award nominees by visiting the Storage Awards website at http://www.storage-awards.com/.

About Maxta

Maxta is redefining enterprise IT infrastructure through a groundbreaking approach to hyperconvergence that dramatically simplifies operation while delivering much greater agility and cost savings. Our award-winning MxSP software and MaxDeploy appliances offer unparalleled freedom of choice in servers, storage devices and server virtualisation platforms, while eliminating the need for complex and costly storage arrays. For more information, visit us at www.maxta.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

