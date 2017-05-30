Capita plc - IFRS15 early adoption

IFRS15 early adoption

Capita plc is today re-confirming its early adoption of the new revenue standard IFRS15 from 1 January 2017, ahead of mandatory adoption on 1 January 2018. This is an accounting change and has no impact on the cash generation or operating performance of the business.

Capita will therefore be reporting its half year results for the six months to 30 June 2017 under IFRS15, and will restate its 2016 results in accordance with the new standard. Adopting IFRS15 requires additional preparatory work. This and the restatement are progressing well, though IFRS15 adoption will affect the timing of the publication of Capita's half year results. An amended reporting timetable is therefore outlined below:

13 June 2017AGM statement and trading update

7 September 2017IFRS15 teach-in

21 September 2017Half Year Results 2017

End Nov/Early Dec 2017Pre-close trading update

1 March 2018Full Year Results 2017

These dates will be published on www.capita.com/investors and further details on the teach-in will be provided in due course.

