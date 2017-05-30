Invotra on G-Cloud 9 Framework

WOKING, England, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Leading enterprise SaaS intranet provider announces new G-Cloud offer to UK Public Sector. Enhanced product offers within Cloud Software, Support and Hosting Bringing government departments together since G-Cloud launch



Leading enterprise SaaS intranet provider Invotra is delighted to announce its updated offer to the UK public sector via the latest iteration of the G-Cloud Framework, G-Cloud 9.

With enhancements across its people directory, enterprise intranet and social networking functionality, Invotra's secure, flexible software enables evolution of the enterprise.

Key enhancements to services now available on G-Cloud 9 include:

Improved visibility of organisational data. An updated interface makes it even easier to search and connect with the right people, with dynamic team and organisational charts.

Enhanced analytics and insights - as well as Invotra's content and contributor-led dashboards, the option to use Google Analytics or Piwik gives communications teams insights into engagement across the site, with the ability to own their data.

Easy-to-use drag-and-drop editing functionality gives customers control. With enhanced distributed publishing options, responsibility can be shared to key authors around the organisation.

Making the enterprise social network work - from interactive note and task functionality to notifications, stay on top of activities and be the first to know when someone has interacted with your content.

Employee recognition is easier with Invotra's Message Wall, which gives fast and easy ways to recognise colleagues and pledge support for initiatives. Leaderboards and dashboards show top contributors and performers around the organisation and add an element of gamification to internal collaboration.

A more accessible experience - Invotra has committed to accessibility enhancements in every release to make intranet software that's easier to use for everyone.

Supporting over 45% of UK government

Invotra has been on the UK government's G-Cloud Digital Marketplace Framework from the very beginning in 2012. With over 200,000 users, Invotra has quickly gained a 45%* share of the user base of civil servants in central UK government departments.

Invotra supplies a SaaS digital workplace to Department for Work and Pensions, Home Office, Her Majesty's Passport Office, Department for Transport, and HMRC uses Invotra to power its intranet.

Spearheading pan-government meetings for all of its SaaS clients, Invotra brings departments together offline to facilitate digital transformation.

Through these meetings Invotra helps to break down silos, improve communications amongst all participants and help drive consensus in terms of best practice and approach to common communications and collaboration challenges.

FIntan Galvin, CEO and founder, Invotra:

"We are proud of our history with UK government and pleased to see this continuing on G-Cloud 9. We spend time getting to deeply understand the organisation, its people and its challenges as well as its ambitions. Invotra makes the enterprise network work - we understand the challenges faced by civil servants and work hard to make sure our digital workplace software is well-placed to enable evolution of the enterprise."

For more information about Invotra's Cloud Software, Support and Hosting visit http://www.invotra.com/g-cloud or search 'Invotra' on the Digital Marketplace.

Editors' notes

*Based on contracted user numbers, comparedwith total number of civil servants accounding to 2016 ONS statistics of 418,343 civil servants https://www.ons.gov.uk/employmentandlabourmarket/peopleinwork/publicsectorpersonnel/bulletins/civilservicestatistics/2016

About Invotra

Headquartered in Woking, Surrey, Invotra is a fast-growing intranet software company with offices in Denver, Dublin and Newcastle, backed by experts with decades of experience delivering robust solutions to the open source community.

Through its enterprise people directory, intranet and collaboration software, Invotra enables customers to deliver the right content to the right people, at the right time.

Certified to ISO:27001 Invotra takes security seriously.

Invotra enables evolution.

For more information go to http://www.invotra.com

About the Digital Marketplace

Public sector organisations, including agencies and arm's length bodies, can use the Digital Marketplace to find people and technology for digital projects.