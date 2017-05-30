The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 31 May 2017.



ISIN: DK0060634707 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Royal Unibrew ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 54,100,000 shares (DKK 108,200,000) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 1,400,000 shares (DKK 2,800,000) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 52,700,000 shares (DKK 105,400,000) ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 2 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: RBREW ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3273 ----------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



